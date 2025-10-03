IMD says southwest monsoon withdraws further, seasonal rainfall was 108% of LPA this season

India Meteorological Department or IMD has stated that the southwest monsoon further withdrawn from some more parts of Gujarat, entire Rajasthan, some more parts of Madhya Pradesh & Uttar Pradesh and entire Western Himalayan Region (Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand) on 26thSeptember, 2025. The line of withdrawal of southwest monsoon passed through 20N/69E, Veraval, Bharuch, Ujjain, Jhansi, Shahjahanpur and 30N/81E on 26th September. Seasonal Monsoon Rainfall trends show that rainfall over the country as a whole during the 2025 southwest monsoon season (June- September) was 108% of its long period average (LPA). Seasonal rainfall over Northwest India, Central India, South Peninsula, and Northeast India were 127%, 115%, 110% and 80% of the respective LPA. Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole was 109% of LPA in June, 105% in both July and August, and 115% of LPA in September.

