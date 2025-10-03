JSW Steel Ltd rises for third straight session

JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1167.8, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.97% in last one year as compared to a 0.76% slide in NIFTY and a 2.16% slide in the Nifty Metal index.

JSW Steel Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1167.8, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24825.3. The Sensex is at 80967.53, down 0.02%. JSW Steel Ltd has gained around 8.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10092.95, up 2.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.29 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1171.6, up 1.53% on the day. JSW Steel Ltd is up 12.97% in last one year as compared to a 0.76% slide in NIFTY and a 2.16% slide in the Nifty Metal index.