Indices trade with major gains; European mkt advance

At 13:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex jumped 830.24 points or 1.05% to 79,716.63. The Nifty 50 index rallied 244.75 points or 1.01% to 24,361.75.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 1.20% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.78%.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,334 shares rose and 1,497 shares fell. A total of 122 shares were unchanged.
Gainers & Losers:
Eicher Motors (up 5.68%), Grasim Industries (up 3.14%), Tata Motors (up 2.86%), JSW Steel (up 2.73%) and HCL Technologies (up 2.52%) were major Nifty gainers.
Asian Paints (down 1.21%), HDFC Life Insurance Company (down 0.80%) and IndusInd Bank (down 0.23%) were major Nifty losers.
More From This Section
Eicher Motors jumped 5.68% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 19.94% to Rs 1,101.46 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 918.34 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations increased 10.2% YoY to Rs 4,393.05 crore during the quarter.
JSW Steel advance 2.73% after the companys consolidated crude steel production for the month of July 2024 was at 22.15 lakh tonnes, which is higher by 9% as compared with the same period last year.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) rose 0.92%. The state-run life insurers standalone net profit rose 9.61% to Rs 10,461.05 crore on 15.66% increase in total premium income to Rs 1,13,770.14 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
Oil India rallied 4.99%. The petroleum business company reported 9.09% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 1,466.84 in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 1,613.43 crore posted in Q1 FY24. However, revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) jumped 17.67% to Rs 5,331.92 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 4531.18 crore reported in the same period a year ago.
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) slipped 4.51% after the companys standalone net profit dropped 92.87% to Rs 10.68 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 149.83 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 1.48% to Rs 23,997.78 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 24,357.58 crore posted in same quarter last fiscal
Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) declined 2.40%. The company reported 5.14% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 258.17 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 245.56 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations grew by 9.38% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,103.13 crore during the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
Global Markets:
European stocks advanced while most Asian stocks traded higher on Friday, buoyed by a strong Wall Street performance.
Investor sentiment was lifted by China's release of July consumer price index data, which showed a modest increase and eased deflation concerns. The country's consumer prices rose 0.5% year-on-year last month. However, core CPI, excluding volatile food and energy items, cooled to 0.4% from 0.6% in June.
U.S. stocks surged on Thursday after the Labor Department reported a larger-than-expected drop in initial jobless claims to 233,000 for the week ended August 3. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.76%, the S&P 500 gained 2.30% and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.87%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News