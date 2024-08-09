Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit declines 28.62% in the June 2024 quarter

AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit declines 28.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.65% to Rs 104.52 crore

Net profit of AVT Natural Products declined 28.62% to Rs 5.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.65% to Rs 104.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 102.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales104.52102.82 2 OPM %7.5010.77 -PBDT11.3513.56 -16 PBT7.9210.25 -23 NP5.968.35 -29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE : A victory of truth; we hope that Kejriwal, Jain will also get justice, say AAP leaders

Sobha zooms 5% after Q1FY25 results; overall sales value jumps 28% YoY

Parliament LIVE: Centre introduces Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024 in Lok Sabha

HCL Tech's Roshni Nadar Malhotra is India's most influential woman leader

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Aditi and Diksha in action; Aman's bronze medal bout at 11 PM

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story