AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit declines 28.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of AVT Natural Products declined 28.62% to Rs 5.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.65% to Rs 104.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 102.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.104.52102.827.5010.7711.3513.567.9210.255.968.35

