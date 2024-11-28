Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Realty index increasing 84.16 points or 1.05% at 8083.55 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.23%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.15%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.98%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.88%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.34%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sobha Ltd (up 0.85%), and Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.85%).

On the other hand, Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.56%), DLF Ltd (down 0.5%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 0.14%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 517.41 or 0.95% at 55078.34.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 80.29 points or 0.51% at 15897.41.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.2 points or 0% at 24274.7.

The BSE Sensex index was down 25.48 points or 0.03% at 80208.6.

On BSE,2334 shares were trading in green, 726 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

