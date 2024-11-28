Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Power index rising 84.84 points or 1.14% at 7536.63 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 9.52%), Adani Power Ltd (up 7.9%),Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 2.26%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.77%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.25%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NHPC Ltd (up 1.11%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.39%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 0.37%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.32%).

On the other hand, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.91%), ABB India Ltd (down 0.31%), and NTPC Ltd (down 0.28%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 517.41 or 0.95% at 55078.34.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 80.29 points or 0.51% at 15897.41.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.2 points or 0% at 24274.7.

More From This Section

The BSE Sensex index was down 25.48 points or 0.03% at 80208.6.

On BSE,2334 shares were trading in green, 726 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News