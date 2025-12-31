Indices wrap up year with solid gains; oil & gas shares climb

The key equity barometers ended the last trading day of the year with substantial gains, as robust trading activity reflected optimism for the year ahead. The Nifty closed above 25,100, snapping a four-day losing streak, while the Sensex bounced back after five straight days of losses. Investors focused on the upcoming corporate earnings season.

Barring IT, all sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the green, led by gains in oil & gas, consumer durables and metal stocks.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 545.52 points or 0.64% to 85,220.60. The Nifty 50 index gained 190.75 points or 0.74% to 26,129.60.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index climbed 1.01% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 1.19%. The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,801 shares rose and 1,410 shares fell. A total of 170 shares were unchanged. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Oil & Gas index jumped 2.66% to 12,231.20. The index declined 1.13% in the past four trading sessions. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 6.55%), Gujarat Gas (up 5.19%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (up 3.91%), Gujarat State Petronet (up 3.87%) and Oil India (up 3.21%), Indian Oil Corporation (up 3.05%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (up 2.5%), Mahanagar Gas (up 2.21%), Castrol India (up 1.98%) and Aegis Logistics (up 1.96%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight: Waaree Energies shed 0.52%. The company announced that it has secured an order to supply 1,500 MW of solar modules (1,000 MW DCR and 500 MW non-DCR) from a renowned power sector customer. Shakti Pumps India rallied 3.45% after the company announced that it has secured a new work order worth Rs 170.25 crore from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam. ZF Steering Gear India surged 8.62% after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Drivesys Systems, has secured a significant order worth Rs 151 crore for its renewable energy business. Power Grid Corporation of India rose 1.63% after the company said that it has declared a successful bidder for the 2,000 MWh battery energy storage project.

Premier Energies declined 1.23%. The company has secured new orders worth Rs 2,307.30 crore during the third quarter of FY26, with execution scheduled across FY27 and FY28. Ahasolar Technologies surged 7.71% after the company has received a contract from CIL Rajasthan Akshay Urja for providing owners engineering and project management consultancy (OEPMC) services for an 875 MW solar photovoltaic power project. Apollo Micro Systems jumped 4.79% after the companys step- down subsidiary IDL Explosives bagged supply contracts worth approximately Rs 421 crore. RITES gained 2.13% after the company has received a Letter of Award for the supply of in-service Cape gauge diesel-electric locomotives from Berhard Development Corporation, Zimbabwe. The order is valued at $3.6 million.

Global Markets: Most European shares advanced on Wednesday. Markets will operate for a half-day on Wednesday and will remain closed on Thursday for the New Years Day holiday, before reopening on Friday. In Asia, markets ended mixed on the holiday-shortened final trading day of the year. Hong Kong and Australia will close early for the holidays, while Japan and South Korea remained closed for the day. Chinas economy ended the year on a slightly less gloomy note, as factory activity expanded in December for the first time since March, beating expectations, according to official data released Wednesday. The official manufacturing purchasing managers index rose to 50.1 in December, higher than 49.2 reading that was recorded in November. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.