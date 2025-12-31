Indegene to acquire Trilogy Writing & Consulting Inc.

Indegene announced that the company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Indegene, Inc. (USA) and Trilogy Writing and Consulting GmbH have, on 31 December 2025, signed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire 100% equity shares in Trilogy Writing & Consulting Inc. (formerly known as Trilogy Writing and Consulting ULC (Canada)) (Trilogy Canada) (Target Company), wholly owned subsidiary of Trilogy Writing and Consulting GmbH.

Consequent to the above Trilogy Writing & Consulting Inc. (formerly known as Trilogy Writing and Consulting ULC (Canada) will cease to be the subsidiary of Trilogy Writing and Consulting GmbH and become the wholly owned subsidiary of Indegene, Inc.