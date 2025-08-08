Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit rises 24.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.55% to Rs 233.75 crore

Net profit of Kewal Kiran Clothing rose 24.08% to Rs 31.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 54.55% to Rs 233.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 151.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.233.75151.2517.7618.2151.7637.6241.2434.7831.2825.21

