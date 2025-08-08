Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 2.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.61% to Rs 431.31 crore

Net profit of Repco Home Finance rose 2.32% to Rs 115.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 112.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.61% to Rs 431.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 404.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.431.31404.5591.1090.20154.03140.34146.33136.60115.14112.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News