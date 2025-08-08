KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 87.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.85% to Rs 208.23 crore

Net profit of KM Sugar Mills rose 87.30% to Rs 13.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.85% to Rs 208.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 169.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.208.23169.5012.5111.2523.0815.1517.889.8313.137.01

