PTC India consolidated net profit rises 12.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.96% to Rs 3976.31 crore

Net profit of PTC India rose 12.16% to Rs 195.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 173.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.96% to Rs 3976.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4516.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3976.314516.737.255.40291.10205.32288.74203.05195.05173.90

