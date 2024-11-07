Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indigo Paints consolidated net profit declines 10.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 2:41 PM IST
Sales rise 7.35% to Rs 299.53 crore

Net profit of Indigo Paints declined 10.62% to Rs 22.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.35% to Rs 299.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 279.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales299.53279.02 7 OPM %13.8615.10 -PBDT45.9144.75 3 PBT30.5533.46 -9 NP22.6525.34 -11

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

