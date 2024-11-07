Indigo Paints consolidated net profit declines 10.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.35% to Rs 299.53 crore

Net profit of Indigo Paints declined 10.62% to Rs 22.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.35% to Rs 299.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 279.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.299.53279.0213.8615.1045.9144.7530.5533.4622.6525.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News