Alan Scott Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 2:40 PM IST
Sales rise 200.44% to Rs 6.76 crore

Net Loss of Alan Scott Industries reported to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 200.44% to Rs 6.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.762.25 200 OPM %9.76-0.89 -PBDT0.31-0.28 LP PBT-0.55-0.76 28 NP-0.58-0.64 9

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

