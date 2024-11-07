Goldiam International consolidated net profit declines 5.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.67% to Rs 136.98 crore

Net profit of Goldiam International declined 5.30% to Rs 22.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.67% to Rs 136.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 133.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.136.98133.4222.2820.5234.5333.2333.0231.7822.1423.38

