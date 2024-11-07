Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit declines 10.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.26% to Rs 191.30 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Packaging declined 10.07% to Rs 14.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.26% to Rs 191.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 170.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.191.30170.4117.5518.8730.6230.8918.6821.3114.1115.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News