Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit declines 10.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit declines 10.07% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 2:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 12.26% to Rs 191.30 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Packaging declined 10.07% to Rs 14.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.26% to Rs 191.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 170.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales191.30170.41 12 OPM %17.5518.87 -PBDT30.6230.89 -1 PBT18.6821.31 -12 NP14.1115.69 -10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: ED searches e-commerce platform sellers for investigations in FEMA case

BFSI summit LIVE: Nothing can stop a fund house with a good product from growing, says Radhika Gupta

Worm-infested food kits for landslide survivors spark protest in Kerala

Israeli Ambassador calls India key part of resolution of West Asia conflict

Endurance Technologies shares jump 6% on healthy Q2FY25 results; details

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story