Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 12.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 12.34% to Rs 153.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 136.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.33% to Rs 1647.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1594.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1647.981594.9314.5213.03238.06202.20167.55134.64153.41136.56

