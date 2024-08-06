Indigo Paints consolidated net profit declines 15.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.81% to Rs 310.96 crore

Net profit of Indigo Paints declined 15.59% to Rs 26.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.81% to Rs 310.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 288.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.310.96288.4215.2317.0350.9452.4435.6942.3426.2031.04

