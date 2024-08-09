Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Amines standalone net profit rises 39.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Indo Amines standalone net profit rises 39.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.43% to Rs 253.10 crore

Net profit of Indo Amines rose 39.18% to Rs 18.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.43% to Rs 253.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 242.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales253.10242.36 4 OPM %10.359.50 -PBDT28.3320.85 36 PBT24.2817.33 40 NP18.0812.99 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty suggests higher opening for Sensex, Nifty; Ola Electric to list today

US, Egypt, and Qatar call for Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks next week

Asian shares set to end rough week on a high, yen remains under pressure

Deadly tornado, flooding, and heavy rains plague residents in Debby's path

India's first round-the-clock grain ATM opened at Mancheswar in Odisha

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story