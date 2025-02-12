Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indo Count Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Campus Activewear Ltd, Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd and Force Motors Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 February 2025.

Indo Count Industries Ltd soared 12.10% to Rs 302.85 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17816 shares in the past one month.

Campus Activewear Ltd spiked 8.68% to Rs 286.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53971 shares in the past one month.

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd surged 7.39% to Rs 3920.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7132 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8800 shares in the past one month.

Elgi Equipments Ltd spurt 6.80% to Rs 572.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39107 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9419 shares in the past one month.

Force Motors Ltd rose 6.67% to Rs 6710. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3141 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3276 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

