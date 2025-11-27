Indo Eco (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Indo Eco (India) remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.030.0633.3316.670.010.010.010.010.010.01

