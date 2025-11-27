Kabra Marble Udyog reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Net profit of Kabra Marble Udyog reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.050.0460.0025.000.030.010.030.010.02-0.01

