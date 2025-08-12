Amit Securities consolidated net profit rises 162.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.09% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of Amit Securities rose 162.50% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 26.09% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.340.4602.170.020.070.020.070.210.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News