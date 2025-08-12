Starlineps Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 69.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.71% to Rs 12.57 crore

Net profit of Starlineps Enterprises declined 69.12% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 26.71% to Rs 12.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.12.5717.159.7922.221.183.941.173.940.882.85

