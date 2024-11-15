Indo Gulf Industries standalone net profit rises 17200.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.84% to Rs 51.66 crore

Net profit of Indo Gulf Industries rose 17200.00% to Rs 1.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 55.84% to Rs 51.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.51.6633.155.655.282.971.632.561.251.730.01

