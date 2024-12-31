Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

US dollar index speculators increase net long position

Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
US dollar index speculators increase net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 6492 contracts in the data reported through December 24, 2024, showing an increase of 851 net long contracts compared to the previous week.

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 11:28 AM IST

