Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit rises 32.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 21.04% to Rs 175.11 crore

Net profit of Indo Tech Transformers rose 32.49% to Rs 25.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.04% to Rs 175.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 144.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.33% to Rs 46.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.78% to Rs 503.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 370.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales175.11144.67 21 503.61370.91 36 OPM %15.4415.03 -11.838.24 - PBDT28.3521.30 33 62.1930.52 104 PBT27.0719.30 40 57.2825.70 123 NP25.5719.30 32 46.8625.70 82

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

