Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit rises 32.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.04% to Rs 175.11 crore

Net profit of Indo Tech Transformers rose 32.49% to Rs 25.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.04% to Rs 175.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 144.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.33% to Rs 46.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.78% to Rs 503.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 370.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

