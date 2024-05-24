Indo Tech Transformers standalone net profit rises 32.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.04% to Rs 175.11 croreNet profit of Indo Tech Transformers rose 32.49% to Rs 25.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.04% to Rs 175.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 144.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 82.33% to Rs 46.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.78% to Rs 503.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 370.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News