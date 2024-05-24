Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Restile Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Restile Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 62.26% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net Loss of Restile Ceramics reported to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 62.26% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 52.28% to Rs 0.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.200.53 -62 0.941.97 -52 OPM %-95.00-56.60 --76.60-47.21 - PBDT-0.19-0.27 30 -0.53-0.29 -83 PBT-0.29-0.37 22 -0.91-0.67 -36 NP-0.29-0.37 22 -0.91-0.67 -36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Restile Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Regency Ceramics reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.59 crore in the December 2023 quarter

"Transforming Broken tile into Style", Somany Ceramics collaborates with College of Architecture Trivandrum on National Tiles Day

Exxaro Tiles consolidated net profit declines 81.99% in the December 2023 quarter

Premier Polyfilm Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Brigade Enterprises inks JDA to develop Rs 720 cr residential project in Bengaluru

Allied Digital Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit rises 6.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit rises 198.18% in the March 2024 quarter

DMCC Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 13.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story