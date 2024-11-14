Indo US Bio-Tech standalone net profit rises 161.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.23% to Rs 22.17 croreNet profit of Indo US Bio-Tech rose 161.08% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.23% to Rs 22.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales22.1715.81 40 OPM %23.1416.45 -PBDT4.632.19 111 PBT4.451.98 125 NP4.361.67 161
