Indo US Bio-Tech standalone net profit rises 161.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Indo US Bio-Tech rose 161.08% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 40.23% to Rs 22.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.22.1715.8123.1416.454.632.194.451.984.361.67

