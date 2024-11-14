Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Medico Intercontinental standalone net profit rises 106.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Medico Intercontinental standalone net profit rises 106.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 3:18 PM IST
Sales rise 195.01% to Rs 28.94 crore

Net profit of Medico Intercontinental rose 106.25% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 195.01% to Rs 28.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales28.949.81 195 OPM %5.814.99 -PBDT1.600.71 125 PBT1.450.66 120 NP0.990.48 106

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

