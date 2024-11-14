Medico Intercontinental standalone net profit rises 106.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 195.01% to Rs 28.94 crore

Net profit of Medico Intercontinental rose 106.25% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 195.01% to Rs 28.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.28.949.815.814.991.600.711.450.660.990.48

