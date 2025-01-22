Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indoco Remedies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Premier Energies Ltd, Shiva Texyarn Ltd, Waaree Energies Ltd and Khandwala Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 January 2025.

Indoco Remedies Ltd lost 13.90% to Rs 294.75 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 25276 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3713 shares in the past one month.

Premier Energies Ltd tumbled 11.89% to Rs 1036.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87379 shares in the past one month.

Shiva Texyarn Ltd crashed 11.75% to Rs 228. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8298 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4251 shares in the past one month.

Waaree Energies Ltd dropped 10.32% to Rs 2397. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90579 shares in the past one month.

Khandwala Securities Ltd plummeted 10.14% to Rs 28.01. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3530 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5298 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

