Tanla Platforms hits 52-week low as Q3 PAT slides 15% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 6/sh

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Tanla Platforms tumbled 6.14% to Rs 623.95 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 15.43% to Rs 118.51 crore on 0.21% fall in net sales to Rs 1,000.43 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) was at Rs 146.77 crore in the December 2024 quarter, registering a de-growth 15.06% on a YoY basis.

EBITDA stood at Rs 163.4 crore in third quarter of FY25, down 15.25% YoY. EBITDA margin reduced by 289 basis points to 16.3% during the period under review.

Total expenses rose 3.38% YoY to Rs 863.06 crore during the quarter. Cost of services was at Rs 739.75 crore (up 0.97% YoY), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 56.61 crore (up 22.53% YoY) and connectivity & bandwidth charge was at Rs 7.22 crore (up 9.89% YoY) during the period under review.

The company's revenue from the Enterprise Communications business stood at Rs 904.9 crore (down 0.21% YoY), whereas Digital Platform business revenue was at Rs 95.5 crore (down 0.31% YoY) during the December 2024 quarter.

During Q3 FY25, the company's cash & cash equivalents stood at Rs 920.8 crore and free cash flow at Rs 216.5 crore.

Uday Reddy, founder chairman & CEO, Tanla Platforms, said, Our strategic investments in OTT and the scaling of our platforms are enabling us to navigate changing market dynamics effectively. We delivered one billion RCS messages in a month, demonstrating our ability to scale. We also generated a robust free cash flow of Rs 217 crore (183% of PAT) in this quarter.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share and the record date is fixed as 27 January 2025. The dividend will be paid on or before 20 February 2025.

Tanla Platforms has revolutionized digital interactions by empowering users and enabling enterprises through its innovation-led SaaS business. With a unique enterprise and user-centric approach, Tanla has emerged as a leader in the CPaaS industry, dominating data security, privacy, spam, and scam protection. Headquartered in Hyderabad (India).

Shares of Tanla Platforms hit a 52-week low of Rs 617.30 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

