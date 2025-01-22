Polycab India Q3 PAT climbs 11% YoY to Rs 458 cr in FY25

Polycab India consolidated net profit jumped 10.82% to Rs 457.56 crore on a 20.40% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 5,226.1 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The growth in revenue was driven by strong performance across all business segments.

Profit before tax was at Rs 616.57 crore in Q3 FY25, reflecting a growth of 12.84% from Rs 546.39 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA declined 20.89% YoY to Rs 569.50 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024. EBITDA margin improved to 13.8% in Q3 FY25 as against 13.1% in Q3 FY24, adversely impacted by normalization in W&C margins and lower losses in the FMEG business, partly offset by moderation in EPC business margins.

On the segmental front, wires & cables business revenue grew by 12.30% YoY to Rs 4,384.6 crore in Q3 FY25. Demand for cables was healthy; however, a downward trend in copper prices and high channel inventory of wires at the beginning of the quarter led to a slowdown in the wires business.

The international business delivered exceptional results in Q3 FY25, posting a remarkable 62% year-on-year (YoY) growth. This segment contributed 8.3% to the companys overall top-line revenue. Additionally, the company saw a 120 basis points quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) expansion in EBIT margins, reaching 13.5%. This improvement was driven by the normalization of margins in the wires business and a stronger contribution from the international market.

The Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) business experienced robust growth, registering a 45% year-on-year (YoY) increase, although this growth was on a lower base. The companys effective execution of its strategic roadmap is translating into sustained revenue expansion across all major product categories.

Notably, switchgear, conduit pipes & fittings, and switches all posted healthy growth, driven by continued demand from the real estate sector. The business also benefited from gross margin expansion and improved operating leverage, which helped reduce losses during the quarter.

Polycab India's other businesses, primarily the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) segment, reported strong growth of 111% year-on-year in Q3 FY25, marking Rs 457.30 crore. This growth was driven by the robust execution of the EPC order book. Going forward, the EPC business is expected to contribute mid-to-high single digits to the companys consolidated revenue.

As of 31 December 2024, Polycab India's net cash position stood at Rs 1,714 crore, a decline from Rs 1,837 crore in the previous quarter.

Inder T. Jaisinghani, chairman and MD, Polycab India, said: We are thrilled to announce that we have concluded 2024 on a robust note, achieving our highest ever revenues for both the third quarter and the nine-month period. This outstanding performance was driven by strong growth across all segments, underscoring our strategic execution and unwavering commitment to excellence. Notably, we have achieved a remarkable milestone of successfully surpassing our first five-year guidance of reaching an Rs 200 Bn top-line by FY26 ahead of time, delivering Rs 210 Bn in revenue for calendar year 2024.

Building on this success, we are excited to embark on our next transformative journey to unlock our growth potential for FY30 and further solidify our leadership in the industry with our new vision project spring. Supported by a strong demand outlook, favourable government policies, and our ongoing internal transformation initiatives, I am confident that Polycab is well-positioned to deliver sustained long-term value for all our stakeholders.

Polycab India is the largest manufacturer of wires and cables in India and a fast-growing player in the Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) space. The Group is also in the business of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects.

Shares of Polycab India slipped 4.91% to currently trade at Rs 6,240.35 on the BSE.

