Prime Focus consolidated net profit declines 89.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.85% to Rs 1042.89 crore

Net profit of Prime Focus declined 89.22% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.85% to Rs 1042.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 884.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1042.89884.9624.3523.84145.15214.565.8075.103.6033.40

