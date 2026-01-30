Indokem consolidated net profit declines 44.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.18% to Rs 42.02 croreNet profit of Indokem declined 44.59% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 3.18% to Rs 42.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 43.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales42.0243.40 -3 OPM %0.433.25 -PBDT1.001.32 -24 PBT0.400.73 -45 NP0.410.74 -45
