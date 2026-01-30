Ritesh International standalone net profit rises 30.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.88% to Rs 44.46 croreNet profit of Ritesh International rose 30.77% to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.88% to Rs 44.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 39.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales44.4639.04 14 OPM %4.683.61 -PBDT1.871.34 40 PBT1.671.23 36 NP1.190.91 31
