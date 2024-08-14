Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indokem reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.38 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Indokem reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.38 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales decline 16.26% to Rs 36.98 crore

Net Loss of Indokem reported to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 16.26% to Rs 36.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 44.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales36.9844.16 -16 OPM %-0.492.06 -PBDT-0.850.11 PL PBT-1.39-0.40 -248 NP-1.38-0.40 -245

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

