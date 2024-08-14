Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit rises 47.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit rises 47.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 15.36% to Rs 10210.79 crore

Net profit of Hero MotoCorp rose 47.29% to Rs 1045.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 710.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.36% to Rs 10210.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8851.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10210.798851.01 15 OPM %13.7812.62 -PBDT1613.101321.67 22 PBT1407.661141.93 23 NP1045.89710.10 47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Man Utd sells Wan-Bissaka to West Ham ahead of arrival of Mazraoui, De Ligt

Punjab CM holds meeting to review progress in implementation of schemes

LIVE news: US denies involvement in Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat; Rail shares slip; Zomato, Nykaa gain

Ola Electric's impressive stock market debut putting Modinomics to test

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story