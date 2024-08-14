Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of GMR Airports Infrastructure approves alteration in object clause of MoA

Board of GMR Airports Infrastructure approves alteration in object clause of MoA

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At meeting held on 13 August 2024

The Board of GMR Airports Infrastructure at its meeting held on 13 August 2024 has approved alteration in the Objects Clause of the Memorandum of Association.

Post the effectiveness of the Merger of GMR Airports (GAL) and GMR Infra Developers (GIDL) with the Company, effective from 25 July 2024, the business of GAL and GIDL has shifted to the Company and is being continued by the Company.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

To ensure that the Objects enumerated in the Objects clause of MOA of GAL and/or GIDL, are duly incorporated into the Objects clause of the MOA of the Company, it is proposed to suitably alter the Objects clause of the Company.

Further, to re-align the MOA of the Company pursuant to the Table A of Schedule I of the Companies Act, 2013, it is proposed to adopt the new format of the MOA.

The above alterations are subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company in the ensuing general meeting.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Man Utd sells Wan-Bissaka to West Ham ahead of arrival of Mazraoui, De Ligt

Punjab CM holds meeting to review progress in implementation of schemes

LIVE news: US denies involvement in Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat; Rail shares slip; Zomato, Nykaa gain

Ola Electric's impressive stock market debut putting Modinomics to test

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story