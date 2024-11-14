Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Indokem reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 6:09 PM IST
Sales rise 7.31% to Rs 43.29 crore

Indokem reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.31% to Rs 43.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales43.2940.34 7 OPM %2.77-8.50 -PBDT0.53-3.92 LP PBT-0.02-4.66 100 NP0-4.65 100

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

