Indokem reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.31% to Rs 43.29 crore

Indokem reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.31% to Rs 43.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.43.2940.342.77-8.500.53-3.92-0.02-4.660-4.65

