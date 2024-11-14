Silgo Retail standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.22% to Rs 6.42 crore

Net profit of Silgo Retail rose 60.00% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.22% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.6.426.2216.6715.431.060.691.070.680.800.50

