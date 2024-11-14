Silgo Retail standalone net profit rises 60.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.22% to Rs 6.42 croreNet profit of Silgo Retail rose 60.00% to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.22% to Rs 6.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.426.22 3 OPM %16.6715.43 -PBDT1.060.69 54 PBT1.070.68 57 NP0.800.50 60
