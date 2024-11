Orissa Bengal Carrier standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.26% to Rs 73.90 crore

Net profit of Orissa Bengal Carrier declined 50.00% to Rs 1.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.26% to Rs 73.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 90.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.73.9090.413.363.362.983.521.512.961.132.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News