Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajdarshan Industries consolidated net profit rises 387.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Rajdarshan Industries consolidated net profit rises 387.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 5:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 133.33% to Rs 1.12 crore

Net profit of Rajdarshan Industries rose 387.50% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 133.33% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.120.48 133 OPM %-5.36-20.83 -PBDT0.400.08 400 PBT0.400.08 400 NP0.390.08 388

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

SC stays NCLAT order approving Byju's settlement of dues with BCCI

Rescued cos 2.5 times those liquidated in real estate sector: IBBI chief

Cash with equity MF schemes jump in July amid valuation concerns

Premium

Private sector drives India's AI ambition with govt support, policies

Himachal CM Sukhu announces projects worth Rs 696 cr to boost tourism

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story