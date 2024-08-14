Rajdarshan Industries consolidated net profit rises 387.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 133.33% to Rs 1.12 croreNet profit of Rajdarshan Industries rose 387.50% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 133.33% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.120.48 133 OPM %-5.36-20.83 -PBDT0.400.08 400 PBT0.400.08 400 NP0.390.08 388
