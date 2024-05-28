Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indowind Energy reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indowind Energy reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales decline 1.55% to Rs 4.44 crore

Net profit of Indowind Energy reported to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 24.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.55% to Rs 4.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 7.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 19.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.93% to Rs 39.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.444.51 -2 39.7133.96 17 OPM %-21.405.32 -39.9141.20 - PBDT0.350.05 600 13.7112.69 8 PBT0.030.02 50 6.615.70 16 NP0.65-24.88 LP 7.26-19.26 LP

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

