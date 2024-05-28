Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rodium Realty consolidated net profit rises 288.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Rodium Realty consolidated net profit rises 288.71% in the March 2024 quarter

May 28 2024
Sales rise 23.41% to Rs 22.09 crore

Net profit of Rodium Realty rose 288.71% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.41% to Rs 22.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 48.31% to Rs 1.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.05% to Rs 47.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales22.0917.90 23 47.5542.06 13 OPM %25.264.25 -9.194.47 - PBDT4.811.87 157 3.582.48 44 PBT4.781.85 158 3.482.39 46 NP4.821.24 289 1.320.89 48

May 28 2024

