Indraprastha Gas Ltd Spurts 1.23%

Indraprastha Gas Ltd has lost 11.07% over last one month compared to 3.27% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1.28% rise in the SENSEX

Indraprastha Gas Ltd gained 1.23% today to trade at Rs 185.9. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.27% to quote at 27731.53. The index is down 3.27 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Industries Ltd increased 0.48% and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 0.32% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 2.06 % over last one year compared to the 3.8% surge in benchmark SENSEX.