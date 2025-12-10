Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indraprastha Gas Ltd Spurts 1.23%

Indraprastha Gas Ltd Spurts 1.23%

Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Indraprastha Gas Ltd has lost 11.07% over last one month compared to 3.27% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1.28% rise in the SENSEX

Indraprastha Gas Ltd gained 1.23% today to trade at Rs 185.9. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.27% to quote at 27731.53. The index is down 3.27 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Industries Ltd increased 0.48% and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd added 0.32% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 2.06 % over last one year compared to the 3.8% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd has lost 11.07% over last one month compared to 3.27% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 1.28% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3256 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 229.2 on 09 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 172 on 16 Apr 2025.

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

