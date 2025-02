KSB consolidated net profit rises 33.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.54% to Rs 726.40 crore

Net profit of KSB rose 33.15% to Rs 73.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 54.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.54% to Rs 726.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 602.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.59% to Rs 247.50 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 208.70 crore during the previous year ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.72% to Rs 2533.10 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 2247.20 crore during the previous year ended December 2023.

726.40602.602533.102247.2013.5513.4313.3213.07112.4088.50385.00330.0098.0074.80330.70280.3073.1054.90247.50208.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News