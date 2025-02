Schaeffler India consolidated net profit rises 13.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.95% to Rs 2136.06 crore

Net profit of Schaeffler India rose 13.20% to Rs 237.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 209.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.95% to Rs 2136.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1874.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.43% to Rs 938.86 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 899.02 crore during the previous year ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.54% to Rs 8232.38 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 7250.91 crore during the previous year ended December 2023.

2136.061874.558232.387250.9117.3417.2917.5618.22404.34353.271559.301441.48326.22292.841277.751218.47237.28209.61938.86899.02

Powered by Capital Market - Live News