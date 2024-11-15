Meghna Infracon Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure declined 84.62% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.021.4307.560.321.970.311.950.301.95

