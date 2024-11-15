Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.81 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.49% to Rs 26.39 croreNet profit of Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese reported to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.49% to Rs 26.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales26.3920.70 27 OPM %10.65-27.29 -PBDT3.61-8.90 LP PBT2.86-9.78 LP NP2.81-9.92 LP
